Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,356.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,213.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,936.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

