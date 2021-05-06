SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $163.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SITE. Truist increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $194.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.08.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

