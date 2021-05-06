M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CFO Phillip G. Creek Sells 8,184 Shares

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MHO opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $73.31.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in M/I Homes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.