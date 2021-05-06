William D. Mosley Sells 77,754 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

