Mizuho Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $400.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $451.50.

Shares of TWLO opened at $335.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of -118.21 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 12 month low of $116.51 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total transaction of $1,470,849.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $558,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $1,364,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 69,450.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

