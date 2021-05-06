Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBDRY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

