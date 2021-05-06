LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director David B. Roberts Sells 18,600 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $953,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

