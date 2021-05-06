Melissa B. Epperly Sells 3,083 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $182,636.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

