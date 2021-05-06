Melissa B. Epperly Sells 3,083 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $182,636.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
