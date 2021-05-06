LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of LGIH opened at $172.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.68. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $179.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage purchased 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,678,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,862,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LGI Homes by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after buying an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

