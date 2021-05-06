Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target to $42.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

FOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.