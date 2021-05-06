Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $125.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

