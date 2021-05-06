Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $203,957.16 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $344.00 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.24 and a 12 month high of $348.25. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.57.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.