Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOSL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.85 million, a P/E ratio of 494.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 131,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

