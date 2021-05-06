Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $212.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $216.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

