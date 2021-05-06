Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 514 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

JKHY opened at $157.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

