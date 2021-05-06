Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $219.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $142.57 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

