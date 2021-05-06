Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

