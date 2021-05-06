Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

