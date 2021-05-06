Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,496 shares of company stock worth $4,179,180. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

