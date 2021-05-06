Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

In other news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $789,048 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ARQT. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

