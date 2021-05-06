First Personal Financial Services Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 827.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 47.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.