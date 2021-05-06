Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

