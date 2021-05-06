Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.96.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APEN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.
