Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $127.58 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68.

