Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $821,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.80 and a fifty-two week high of $333.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

