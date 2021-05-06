DAGCO Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 97,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.78. The company has a market capitalization of $329.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.