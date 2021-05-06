Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 631 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,968,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of IRTC opened at $74.82 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.