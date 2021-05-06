US Bancorp DE Has $23.45 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. CWM LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $190.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.