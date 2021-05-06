DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $92.83 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

