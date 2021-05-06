US Bancorp DE Sells 7,865 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 474,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $141.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

