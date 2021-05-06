WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.