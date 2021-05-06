Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

TT stock opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.97. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $180.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 104.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 104.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trane Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

