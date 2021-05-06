Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Announces $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.835 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

Shares of ENB opened at C$49.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.01. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$49.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.36.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

