Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend payment by 99.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OMI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,250 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.