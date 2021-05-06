Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDP. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.87.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.