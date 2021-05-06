BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
MVF opened at $9.48 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
