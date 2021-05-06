BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

MVF opened at $9.48 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

