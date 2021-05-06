DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,984 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 151,272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HP were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in HP by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in HP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $6,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.45 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

