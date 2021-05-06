US Bancorp DE Has $36.93 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $36,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $341.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -110.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.30 and its 200 day moving average is $330.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

