The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 876,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of The Kroger worth $31,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

