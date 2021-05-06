US Bancorp DE Has $32.55 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 647,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 285,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.