Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

