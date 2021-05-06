Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $770.60 million, a PE ratio of 325.48 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

