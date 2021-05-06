MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.04. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.