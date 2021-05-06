Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.82 ($37.44).

BOSS stock opened at €39.95 ($47.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.14.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

