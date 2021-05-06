Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.82 ($37.44).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS stock opened at €39.95 ($47.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.14.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.