Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,399 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after buying an additional 1,335,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 673,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

