Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 7,995 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,045,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 289,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 534,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 271,482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

