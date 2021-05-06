Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,310. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

