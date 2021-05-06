The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE stock opened at €41.40 ($48.70) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.15.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.