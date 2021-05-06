OceanFirst Financial Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

