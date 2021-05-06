Oppenheimer Weighs in on AMETEK, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

